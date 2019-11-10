Fred Itua, Abuja

The outcome of a recent survey has revealed that states in North West have the highest cases of infant and child mortality.

The report tagged: “Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey 2018” was conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC) in conjunction with foreign donor agencies like World Health Organisation (WHO), USAID, among others.

According to the report, under-five mortality is highest in the North West, with 187 deaths per 1,000 live births.

It is lowest in the South West with 62 deaths per 1,000 live births.

A further breakdown showed that Kebbi State has the highest with 252 deaths per 1,000 live births while Ogun State has 30 deaths per 1,000 live births. It is the lowest. Similarly, neonatal mortality is highest in Kaduna State with 63 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Bayelsa State has the lowest with 13 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Other states with high rates death rates per birth are Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Kogi, Taraba, Zamfara, Yobe, Borno, Nasarawa, Bauchi among others.

Edo, Oyo, Enugu, Delta, Benue, Kwara, Lagos and Anambra have the lowest death rates per 1,000 live births in the country.

The report scored the country high on domestic violence and revealed that 55 per cent of victims keep mum.

The findings showed that 36 per cent of married women have experienced spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence. The prevalence of one or more of these forms of spousal violence was higher in 2018 than in 2008 (31%) and 25 in 2013.

It further showed that 29 per cent of them sustained injuries; 26 per cent reported cuts, bruises, or aches, and 9 per cent reported deep wounds and other injuries.