Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Body of a Staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna who was kidnapped at his residence in August has been recovered at a village called Tsohon-Gaya in Chikun local government area if Kaduna State.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer for the Kaduna State Command of the Corps, Mr Orndiir Terzungwe, in Kaduna.

The unlucky kidnapped officer, Mr Bulus Sanda, was kidnapped along with a sick police officer that had just come from another State, a 14-year-old girl and a security man by some gunmen at their houses at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state towards the end of August.

The NSCDC spokesman quoted the Corps’ Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsinma saying, “the late Sanda who joined the corps in 2010 was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.”

The Commandant said that the officer had served the corps in different locations, adding that he was dedicated to his duty in an exemplary manner.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death,” he stated.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, the Commandant urged members of the public to support the activities of security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Chikun has been under a series of deadly kidnapping that had claimed several lives and unquantifiable sum of monies paid as ransom since the menace started a few years back.