Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Monday visited communities ravaged by bandit attacks which led to the killing of over 50 residents, saying that there would be no negotiation with the killers as they deserve to be eliminated.

The communities visited by Governor El-Rufai include Kerewa, Ungwan Musa and Zariyawa among others, in Igabi and Giwa Local government areas of the state.

The residents told the Governor that casualty figures from Sunday’s invasion on the communities were over 50 victims killed.

The locals also told the Governor that but for the intervention by security personnel the situation would have been much worse.

El-Rufai said his government will never negotiate with bandits and advocated their prompt elimination when they are caught and identified.

The locals added that the bandits came on Sunday morning heavily armed.

The deceased were said to have been buried according to Islamic rites.