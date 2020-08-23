Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), has called on governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to resign following the unabated killings in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dede Uzor, the group said Governor El-Rufai had failed to provide security to the citizens and therefore could not exonerate himself from the continuing blood bath in Christian dominated Southern Kaduna.

This is even as the group called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence investigation into the allegation of the killing incidents in Southern Kaduna where herdsmen and bandits had turned Christian communities to killing fields.

While berating the Federal Government for its inability to nip the crisis in the bud, the group said more than 5,000 Christians had been killed in Southern Kaduna since the latest renewed killings.