From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter on Sunday called on those who have ears to ignore Abuja-based “commercial pastors” allegedly hired to discredit insecurity in Kaduna State.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, in a statement, said those ”commercial pastors” are being sponsored by the promoters of killings of Christians in the state.

According to him, “CAN has watched and listened with dismay how some Abuja commercial clergy have been recruited to discredit a serious security challenge that Kaduna state people especially Christians are going through in the hands of bandits and kidnappers.

“We believe these bandits are just been called a mild name but by their activities, you can call them terrorist even when our government is shying away from calling a spade a spade.

“These Abuja commercial pastors have been hired by the sponsors of the mayhem that Kaduna people and especially Christians are going through to say that the killings in southern Kaduna is been exaggerated.

“Where is the exaggeration when we still have 120 of our Bethel Baptist High School children in the bush with bandits and neither the Government nor security agencies have done enough to rescue them?

“CAN Kaduna state is inviting these commercial pastors who value money more than human lives to come and we will lead them to each community and homes of victims in Zangon Kataf and other communities that have been bedevilled with killings and burning of homes in the past weeks.

“Our people are known for love and honesty. We are only crying out because our farmlands, homes, schools, and people are in danger. We have lost too many lives and properties to the ongoing carnage.

“We are calling on the Government at all levels to act responsibly and stop further killings in our state.

“We will continue to mobilize our fellow faithful to work and pray for peace that is built on justice and equity”, he said.

