Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Uba Sani (APC), on Wednesday, expressed worries over persistent cases of killings in Kaduna State, warning that the ugly redevelopment in communities and highways were no longer acceptable.

Condemning the renewed wave of attacks on communities in Igabi, Kajuru Local Government Areas and the repeated bandits’ blockage of Kaduna – Abuja dual carriage road, the lawmaker called for an immediate end for the carnage holding innocent Nigerians and visitors to ransom.

Uba Sani, who made his position known in a statement he signed described a situation where criminals with access to instruments of violence operate with ease as unfortunate and must be resisted, “it is certainly a major cause for concern to anybody interested in the security and welfare of the people.

He lamented that the continuous siege on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway by bandits has become a direct affront on the will and capacity of the Federal Government and the entire national security assets.

“Enough is indeed enough. There’s the need for the Federal Government to work with the Kaduna State Government to uproot the bandits from Igabi and Kajuru Local Governments Areas of the State.

“Federal Government needs to carry out a one-month intensive operation on Kaduna–Abuja road to degrade the bandits and kidnappers terrorising communities and commuters frequently.

“Anybody no matter how highly placed, found to be aiding and abetting criminality along the road should be brought to book”, he said.