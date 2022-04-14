From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern Development Movement (NDM), has appealed to those sponsoring the killings and Kidnapping especially in Southern Kaduna, to desist from it.

NDM Convener, Ismail Bako and Secretary, Patricia Gambo, in a statement, yesterday, however commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, for engaging stakeholders drawn from 5 local governments of Southern Kaduna, in order to stop the killings.

General Irabor, during the visit, met with community leaders and representatives of various groups to seek solutions to the incessant attacks in the area.

Those who spoke at meeting were representatives of Fulani, Atiyap, Hausa, Kagoro and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as Jamatul Nasir Islam (JNI).

The statement read: “The North is bleeding, not just Southern Kaduna. Our March towards development has been hampered. It is time stakeholders realise the enormity of what we have done to ourselves.

“We cannot continue on this path. It will definitely take us years to recover from the damage the crisis has caused.

“NDM is making a passionate appeal to all in the region to give peace a chance. We also urge politicians to play with rules of the game as the 2023 General election draws near.

“NDM also commends the DHQ which took this peace initiative to Plateau State in 2021.”