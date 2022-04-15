From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by the continued killings by bandits in southern Kaduna, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged youths in the area to unite and defend themselves.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said this is no time by the governor of the state nor its citizens to look for excuses, rather they should go after the bandits.

“It is now clear to all that the Fulani bandits are out to eliminate every single individual or group in southern Kaduna. Yet, the governor is still looking for excuses instead of going after terrorists and bandits killing his subjects.

“We, therefore, urge Middle Belt, particularly the people of southern Kaduna, Jos and Nasarawa youths who allowed their parents and children to be slaughtered like chicken to come out and defend their land, otherwise Fulani terrorists, masquerading as bandits now, will finish them. They already know that Biafran youths won’t allow them any breeding ground in our territory.

“All indigenous communities in Nigeria must unite against these vampires now. We should not allow them to succeed in their evil mission. They know time is running out on them that is why they are on the prowl again,” Powerful said.