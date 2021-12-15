From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The member representing Giwa West and Chairman House Committee on Local Government in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Lirwanu Aminu Gadagau, was among those killed by bandits along the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Monday night.

His body was said to have been much later identified in a morgue where he was deposited after the Monday night attack on motorists along that road.

In the meantime, Speaker of the House, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, described the death of his colleague as “devastating, sad and painful”.

Zailani in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, informed that the remains of the slain politician were discovered in a morgue on Wednesday, “suspected to have been one of those killed by bandits on Monday night along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.”

Zailani prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the state, Assembly and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him eternal rest.

“Our prayers at this time go to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria. We will miss his vibrant contributions.

“Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in the same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible,” he said.

