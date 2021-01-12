From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The member representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Gabriel Sale Har, has offered scholarships to 220 students in his constituency to study in various tertiary Institutions in the country.

Chairman, Screening Committee for the scholarship, Ibrahim Kogi told newsmen on Tuesday that the decision of the lawmaker to offer scholarship to the beneficiaries was part of his campaign promises to encourage academic excellence in his constituency.

According to Kogi, 220 students who are schooling in different tertiary Institutions across the country, have been shortlisted in the first batch, adding that more will be captured in subsequent batches.

“The decision of the lawmaker to offer scholarship to the beneficiaries was part of his campaign promises to encourage academic excellence in his constituency as well as empowering others to be socio-economic independent.

“And of late most students cannot afford School fees and food as a result of the economic hardship that grappled the country as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Some parents also cannot go to farm or buy fertilizer, and we are aware how some businesses crippled because of the Coronavirus,” Kogi said.

He disclosed that other programmes initiated by the Legislator have been on-going, adding that farmers, women and youths were empowered while others secured jobs in different parastatals.

The beneficiaries commended the lawmaker for beaming his searchlight towards them, praying to God to continue to strengthen him to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency.