Mr Ali Kalat, member representing Jema’a constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has paid the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees for 60 students.

Kalat said at the presentation of the JAMB slips in Kafanchan, that the gesture was based on his belief in education as the bedrock of development in any society.

“I cherish education because I believe it is the bedrock of individual and collective societal development.

“With education, you are able to prepare the younger ones to face the future and I am hoping that the students will take advantage of this scheme,” he added.

According to him, this is the second edition of his education support programmes after the first one in 2021 that sponsored 60 students, bringing the number of beneficiaries to 120.

“I initiated this program last year where we sponsored 60 students across the length and breath of Jema’a constituency.

“As a result of popular demand and yearnings of my constituents, we have decided to increase the number from the initial 60 to 120 candidates,” he stated.

He noted that the beneficiaries were selected based on merit from both public and private schools in Jema’a Local Government Area.

The lawmaker promised to help the students secure admission into tertiary institutions, as well as support them in payment of their tuition fees.

“Going forward, just like I did last year, I will ensure that this batch of students gain admission and also have access to the state government scholarships.

“Furthermore, I intend to assist the successful ones in the payment of tuition fees and also do a follow-up on their progression throughout period of their studies,” the legislator added.

He tasked the students to remain focused on their studies and work towards making a success of their lives.

In his remarks, Saidu Umaru, the District Head of Fantswam, commended the lawmaker for supporting the academic pursuits of his constituents.

Umaru advised the students to be resilient as they approach the exams and also trust in God that their efforts would be crowned with success.

One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Tella, who spoke on behalf of others, was full of gratitude to the legislator.

She prayed God to grant him the power to do more for the people, while calling on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate him. (NAN)

