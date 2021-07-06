From Sola Ojo

A Kaduna born legal luminary, Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas on Tuesday called for the speedy rescue of over 100 students who were seized by ravaging bandits from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State early hours of Monday.

Sani in a statement also called on both the Kaduna State and the federal governments to intensify efforts to rescue children and lactating mothers kidnapped from Leprosy Center Zaria, Zaria local government area of the State.

He expressed concern over incessant attacks on the education sector by bandits who appeared to be having a free day with their nefarious activities in the state.

To him “with a deep sense of sorrow, grief, shock and pains, we send our deepest and sincere sympathies to the families, the management of the institutions, and the entire people of Kaduna State on the unfortunate incidences of kidnappings of students at Bethel Baptist High school Chikun, and that of the Leprosy Center Zaria, all in Kaduna State.

“We are worried that these incessant attacks on our children at various schools, and institutions within the state are becoming a regular feature of our lives, and it seems there is no strategy to tackle this menace and bring it to an end.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

*We are hereby calling on both the State and Federal governments to intensify efforts to rescue and re-unite the victims safely with their families.

“We believe the most important duty of any government is to safeguard and protect the health, wellbeing, of lives and properties of all its citizens. Therefore measures must quickly be put in place to bring back all victims safely back to their families and bring an end to the activities of the bandits”, he added.

