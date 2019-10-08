The Chairman of Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Sadiq, says his council has effectively begun the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to its workers from Oct. 4.

Sadiq announced this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Abdulmajid Hussain in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the chairman as saying that the local government’s decision was as a result of the need to support Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i’ s effort at strengthening the public service.

According to the chairman, the action of the local govenment’s aurhoriry is also aimed at enhancing the capacity of the workers on the platform of the local government to render efficient and quality service for the overall development of the state.

“I must confess that I was encouraged and motivated by the bold step taken by el-Rufa’i to fulfil the promise made to workers in the state, which is for the benefit and development of common man in the state, ” Sadiq said.

The chairman assured the people of the local government that principles of equity, justice and transparency would be the watch words of his administration.

He also implored the workers to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating high level of commitment, steadfastness, and persistence in the discharge of their duties.

Sadiq further promised to improve the general welfare of the entire workers of the council.(NAN)