From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the Local Government Councils election in Kaduna State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to restore the confidence of the masses in democratic governance.

The ADC State Chairman, Philemon Kure, who stated this during an interview at the weekend, stressed that the party was determined to rekindle the spirit of the general public in democratic dividends.

He noted that, “a lot of people are disenchanted with the whole democratic process as such, you find so many sitting on the fence without active participation.

Recall that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) had slated Sept. 4, 2021 for the conduct of Local Government Councils election accross the 23 local government areas of the State.

“The Party is changing the narrative, the minds and decisions of lots of Nigerians to see the need to get involved with the level of radical transparency where power is giving back to the people at the grassroots to decide who their leaders are.

“The people are fed up with empty promises in addition to the economic hardship generally.

“As a party, we have resolved that any person voted to public position that fails to live up to his personal and party manifesto, a recalling process already in place would be meted on such person and he or she would be recalled.

“By so doing, the public will have confidence that they can vote a person into office and if he is not doing well, he could be recalled back.

“Unfortunately, this has been lacking in other political parties where people do as they wish thereby killing the process by the day, making a lot of people discouraged in the process” Kure said.

The ADC Chairman, however, urged KADSIECOM to put its act together to ensuring a free, fair and credible polls in the forthcoming election.