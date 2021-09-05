From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Saturday local government election in Kaduna state did not favour the State governor, Nasir El-Rufai as he lost his 01 Polling Unit, Ungwan Sarki area in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani, who announced the results, out of a total vote cast of 159, the PDP polled 86 as against the APC’s 62 votes for the chairmanship position.

For the Councillorship result announced, the opposition party also trounced the ruling party with 100 votes against 53.

Earlier, the governor had expressed confidence in the voting process, saying that the outcome should be acceptable by all the parties in the election as it was nearly impossible to rig it.

El-Rufai stated that electronic voting machine used in the election was an improvement over the one used in the 2018 local government elections, where multiple voting was experienced.

Recall that eligible voters in the 19 of the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State had exercised their civic responsibilities by electing Chairmen and Councilors on Saturday in the council elections.

This is the second local government polls to be held since 2018 using electronic voting machine. However, there was voters’ apathy in some parts of the state during the polls.

