Mr Salasi Musa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared winner of the Chikun Local Government Chairmanship election in Kaduna state.

The Returning Officer, Dr Sanusi Gambo, announced the results of the election on Monday, saying Salasi Musa of the PDP polled 19,402 votes to defeat Samaila Leeman, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 14,829 votes.

The PDP also won eight of the 12 councillorship seats, and the ruling APC won four, Gambo indicated.

The Kaduna State lndependent National Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), had initially announced Sept. 4, for the election, but this was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, citing security reasons. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.