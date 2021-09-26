Mr Ibrahim Gajere of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Kajuru Local Government Chairmanship election.

The Returning Officer, Dr Ibrahim DanMaraya, announced the results of the election on Sunday.

DanMaraya said Ibrahim Gajere of PDP polled 14,432 votes to defeat the immediate past Chairman and Candidate of the All Progressives (APC), Cafra Caino, who scored 9,095 votes.

The PDP also won nine councillorship seats, while the ruling APC won one.

The Kaduna State lndependent National Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), had initially announced Sept. 4, for the election, but was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 25 citing security reasons. (NAN)

