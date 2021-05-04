From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of Campaign for Democracy in conjunction with Kaduna North Local Government Citizens Forum have vowed to make Local Goverment admistration more people oriented so that they can enjoy dividends of democracy.

Chairman of the occasion and former member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ali stated this on Tuesday during the 2021 Local Goverment Chairmanship election debate by Aspirants under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Hon. Ali said it is time to ask if the Local government administration is grassroot oriented and carrying the people along.

He said if the answer is no, then there is need for amendment and improvement in the administration of local government.

In his remarks National President of Campaign for Democracy,Comrade Bako Abdul Usman who is the organiser of the debate said kaduna North Local Goverment residents are gathered to listen to the aspirants on what they have to offer in order to get the people’s votes.

Comrade Usman said gone are the era where anybody will just aspire to be Chairman of Kaduna North Local Goverment Council without a blueprint and how to go about it.

” We expect them to showcase their manifestos of what they have to offer if any of them is elected. This is a family affairs because all the aspirants are members of APC.” He said

While debating, one of the Aspirants, Comrade Yusuf Idris Amoke said his political journey started from his university years at Bayero University, Kano where he contested and won positions of the Senator and Speaker respectively, and also became a platoon leader during his NYSC days.

Amoke expressed dismay that the current leadership at the local government level have not done anything differently from the previous administrations, saying they did not think outside the box to improve the council.

” I will improve upon IGR without necessary relying on federal allocation and develop the agricultural sector because we have the people and the market to partner with other local governments on what they have and what we don’t have.

” I will turn waste to wealth because I am an environmentalist. We will create jobs by buying polythene that are waste. Transportation will be improved. Sound pollution coming from communication masts affecting our people will be checked and kaduna North will be transformed into digital hub.” he said

Another Aspirant during the debate Hon. Mukhtar Baloni, who is the current Vice Chairman of the Council said if he given the opportunity to serve his people as Chairman, he will ensure formal training of local security outfit in line with the present security challenges in the state.

Baloni said he was a member of CPC. and now as APC member he will ensure that justice is done to all and sundry, and that he will encourage Magistrate court under LGA to speed delivery of justice on small crimes.

He promised to strengthen NEEDS analysis, of the people, saying a situation where 16 toilets were constructed without source of water is not people oriented.

Baloni disclosed that he has a

robust plan for IGR and 20 percent of it will be pushed into the 16 primary Health Care Center in the Local Goverment Area.

“However, we will ensure that tax payers pay their due. We intend to embark on skill acquisition in the LGA.

“Tax codification law empowers us to collect taxes. We intend to collect taxes to render services to the people.

” My loyalty is to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not to any personality.” he said