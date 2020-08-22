Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has lifted the prohibition of daily prayers and services in places of worship, but on condition that worshipers comply with health protocols. A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, noted that the decision was taken on the recommendation of the State Covid-19 Task Force.

Adekeye said that the health protocols are captured in the FORWARD campaign, which “includes wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing, practicing respiratory hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting diets.’’

The statement recalled that government had, “imposed restrictions on all forms of congregational worship on 26th March, 2020, as part of the state government’s COVID-19 containment strategy. These restrictions have been gradually relaxed, starting with Sunday services in churches and Jumaat prayers.”

Adekeye pointed out that, “as more offices, businesses, markets and places of worship open, the government appeals to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because COVID-19 has not closed. As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practice the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the Forward campaign to protect themselves and their families.’’