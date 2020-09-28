Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Kaura Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Dr Bege Katuka, popularly known as ‘Humble’, has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Humble was said to have been kidnapped on his way to his farm located around Juji, one of the immediate host communities of Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company in Chikun Local Government Area.

According to a media source, Katuka rode to his farm on a public transport motorcycle (‘Okada’) without knowing there was an ambush awaiting him, which led to the killing of the motorcyclist who carried him before he (Katuka) was whisked away.

The Public Relations Officer for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached to confirm the field report as at the time of our reporting.

Juji and several other parts of Chikun Local Government Area have recorded cases of kidnapping resulting in killings, with millions paid out in ransom to free some of the abducted.