Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2019 election, Lawal Adamu Usman, (Mr LA) on Tuesday made public his intentions to support his constituents with N10 million stimulus package.

He said the package was to ease the temporary pains of people who have been ordered to stay at home by the civil authority in the state in the wake of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses man who made this known in Kaduna, noted that politicians must learn to support their people at all times and not only when they seek votes from them.

According to him, the current shutdown imposed as a measure to curtail the spread of the pandemic has come with severe hardship on the general populace particularly the vulnerable communities.

He said it was the responsibility of the privileged class to support the less privileged through these trying times, just as he urged the citizens to play their role towards defeating the dreaded virus that has brought the world to a standstill.

“To this end, I have donated the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) through the Mr LA Cares Foundation for the purchase of food items to be distributed to 81 wards of the seven local government areas under Kaduna Central senatorial zone.

“This token is to cushion the effect of the lockdown resulting from the global Coronavirus pandemic that has caused serious socio-economic hardships to our people.

“Our coordinators in the 81 wards will be assigned the responsibility of distributing the food items to the beneficiaries within the identified communities and households of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone with immediate effect.

“While wishing those who have contracted the virus a quick recovery, I wish to remind the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone to always observe the instructions and advice of medical experts on protective measures against the spread of the virus,” he added.