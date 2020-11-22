Noah Ebije,Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has expressed its gratitude to the runners, sponsors, citizens, media and government agencies who helped to successfully stage the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye, noted that the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon has advanced the stated goals of promoting sports, encouraging social interaction and showcasing the best of Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to express its gratitude to everyone who has helped to make a success of the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. The elite runners from several African countries brought high standards of long-distance running, while Nigerian citizens, residents and visitors to Kaduna participated with enthusiasm.

“We congratulate the winners and acknowledge other participants for making it a joyful sporting and social event. The government will continue to support sports and work to stage many more sports programmes in the near future,” the statement read.