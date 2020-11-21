Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has said the Kaduna Marathon elite race will unite the people within and outside the State.

Speaking at a press conference, yesterday, to announce the kick off of the event scheduled for this morning, Dr. Balarabe said, “The state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.

“The Kaduna Marathon provides another platform to bring people together in a common endeavour.”

She expressed gratitude to all the persons that have registered to participate in the event. “Your decision to run in the Kaduna Marathon has made the event possible. Whether your motivation is glory, professional esteem, to support a good cause or sheer fun, you have made it your race. When you start the race by tomorrow, you will be creating a new history as the first runners in the first official marathon event in this part of the country.”