From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved a slot each for relations of seven slain Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers.

Disclosing this in Kaduna, the Commandant General (CG) of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi said that the Kaduna massacre was the first time the corps was losing seven members in one fell swoop.

Audi, who described the killing as colossal, however, charged other personnel not to be deterred by the ugly incident; instead, they should continue to put in their best for a more secure country.

“Death is inevitable. It is heart- touching losing the personnel.

“Although this is not the first time we are losing personnel, it’s so painful that we lost seven personnel at a time.

“It is a great loss. That is why I am here personally, to encourage all of you, to continue to do your best and not give up,” he said.

The corps’ helmsman hinted that he had initiated the process of payment of death benefits and other entitlements to the affected officers through the office of the Minister of Interior to ameliorate the pains of those they left behind.

He explained that the corps had been settling burial benefits, entitlements, accident and group life insurance policies to personnel as and when due.

He said that upon assumption of duty as CG about two years ago, the backlog of salaries and arrears had been cleared with a few pending, which would soon be settled.

The Commandant General also delivered the message of the Minister of Interior.

“The minister sent his condolences, and directed me to inform you, that he is with you on this journey and would ensure that FG continues to support the corps at all times,” he said.

He later presented cheques of an undisclosed amount of money to the next of kin of the seven fallen heroes as a token of support pending the payment of their accrued benefits.

Furthermore, he announced the approval of one slot for each family as a replacement for the slain officers by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“This is a service that has its personnel in mind. It is my vision to champion the course of promoting personnel’s welfare in the corps.

“The minister has approved one slot each for you to replace your husbands.

“I have also directed the Kaduna State Commandant, Idris Yahaya, to liaise with you on getting your details across to us in Abuja,” he informed.

Recall that in January, this year, bandits ambushed and killed seven NSCDC officers, five other security personnel and an unspecified number of local security forces in Kaduna.

The bandits were reported to have carted away their rifles and other accoutrements.

The personnel who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines were ambushed and killed by the bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.