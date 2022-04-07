From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The number of soldiers killed during an attack by terrorists on a military base in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, has risen to 17, Daily Sun has gathered.

The soldiers from 2 Battalion, stationed at Polewire, in the village, had come under heavy attack from the terrorists on Monday night, with 12 soldiers killed, while 20 others were severely wounded.

It was, however, learnt, yesterday, that the casualty figure rose from 12 to 17 as five more injured soldiers died.

The terrorists, numbering over 200 and believed to be operating from Shioro, Niger State, had destroyed heavy military weapons and vehicles belonging to the troops during the attack.

The military authorities in Kaduna have been able to make contact with the families of the slain soldiers just as arrangements have been concluded to bury the Muslims among the deceased soldiers.

Meanwhile, investigation has revealed that but for the prompt intervention of a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and special ground troops from Birnin Gwari, the death toll of soldiers from the attack would have been massive.

A video clip obtained by PRnigeria, from the military intelligence showed how two fighter aircraft were ‘swiftly’ deployed to repel the bandits’ attempt to totally overrun their military base, after a ‘sudden’ invasion by the gunmen.

The Commander of PANTHERS of 271 NAF Detachment led special forces on the ground, in a rapid response operation after the airstrikes that eliminated most the terrorists.

The bandits were said to have been sighted fleeing from ‘multiple’ rockets and cannons fired by the fighter aircraft.

The team was said to have successfully evacuated and resuscitated 21 wounded soldiers from the scene of the attack to a military hospital.