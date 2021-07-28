From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after kidnapping the paramount ruler of Jaba chiefdom, Kpop Ham Gyet Maude, in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, his abductors have demanded N100 million ransom.

A close family source said the kidnappers made the demand yesterday through a telephone call with a family member of the embattled first class traditional ruler.

The oldest traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria was abducted, on Monday, at about 2pm, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, while working on his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa State.

The community is said to be located at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

However, it was gathered that the royal father, who is over 80-year-old, went to the farm along with his driver and his security guard. But a source said the kidnappers let go of the driver and the guard.

