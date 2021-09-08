From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nine residents, including sympathisers who visited bereaved family members in the Ungwan Maje area of Kaduna city, were abducted by bandits in the late hours of Tuesday, September 7.

Ungwan Maje is located along the Eastern bypass, after Ungwan Madaki, near Juji community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to an eyewitness, Idakwoji Danladi, the wife and four children of a teacher were among the kidnapped victims.

Danladi added that at the time of the incident, the teacher was in Birnin-Gwari where he teaches, but his family members live in Ungwan Maje.

Ungwan Maje community had been under threat prior to this incident, forcing many residents to relocate to other parts of Kaduna town.

In a related development, bandits on Tuesday at 5:30 pm ambushed eight vigilantes, killing five, burning a vehicle at Udawa village along Birnin Gwari.

Leman Hussain, an eyewitness, said three of the vigilantes had escaped.

There has been no statement about the incident from either the Police or the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan as at press time.

