From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried by the surge in insecurity in Kaduna State, senior Muslim and Christian clerics offered special prayers for divine intervention, yesterday.

Convened under the auspices of House of Kaduna Family, the senior clerics, numbering 22 in all, expressed concern with the upsurge in insecurity and other crimes.

Five clerics from each faith said the prayers, stressing that they were united under a common cause and were praying for divine intervention to bring back sanity in the state.

Both co-chairmen, Abubakar Gumi and Emmanuel Kure, who led the prayers, called on leaders to lead with example.

Gumi expressed confidence that God would intervene since both Christians and Muslims have united in their quest for peace in the state.

Kure assured that both Muslim and Christian leaders were committed to the ongoing peace processes in different parts of the state.

Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Committee, Josiah Idowu-Fearon, expressed joy with the commitment of the senior clerics, noting that it was a good sign that leaders of both religions were working together for peace and unity.

