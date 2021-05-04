From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in response to credible intelligence report, has killed a group of bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State penultimate Monday.

The first mission was conducted and the target location was acquired, and the bandits were engaged and killed accordingly.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs had on Sunday 2nd May 2021 received intelligence of bandits congregating at the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari LGA, which is also proximal to some villages in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“On receipt of the intelligence – which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and action – the NAF component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilized for armed reconnaissance.

“The first mission was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Koriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku and adjoining settlements. The target location was acquired, and the bandits were engaged and neutralized accordingly at the outskirts of Kugu village.

“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed.

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the air component and all the agencies involved for the successful missions”. The statement said.