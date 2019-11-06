Mrs. Stella Amako and Hajiya Zainab Shehu have been named Special Advisers to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, for Community Relations and Social Development, respectively. These appointments bring to five the number of women among the 11 special advisers in the current government.

A statement by the Kaduna state government said the new special advisers are among 17 officials appointed by Governor El-Rufai.

The new special advisers appointees are, Stella Amako, for Community Relations; Zainab Shehu, Social Development; Aliyu Haruna, Youths; Ibrahim Ismail, Community Relations; Hafsat Aminu Ashiru, Administration, Office of the Deputy Governor; Nazir Sanusi, ICT; Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Stakeholder Relations; Yakubu Yatai, Community Relations.

Others are, Ibraheem Shehu Musa, Special Assistant, (Media & Publicity); Ashiru Zuntu, Community Relations; Rabi Musa Manchi, Legal Matters; Mahmud Mahmud Aminu, Legal Matters; Aminu Lawal Na-Anty, Youths; Sonia Bature, Environment; Kamal Aliagan, Public Communication; Sakinat Bello, Environment; and Mohammed Jalal, Commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.