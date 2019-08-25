Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National and State Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna on Saturday declared Senator Uba Sani the valid winner of the February 23, 2019 election for the Kaduna Central Senatorial zone.

The three-man panel tribunal chaired by Justice A.H Suleiman dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Lawal Usman Adamu, for failure to provide concrete evidences to back his allegations and claims that the election was marred by corrupt practices, rigging, and non-qualification. The tribunal also faulted Sani for failure to resign his appointment as Special Adviser to the governor as stipulated by the law.

Lawal, who lost to Uba Sani, had filed a petition at the tribunal, challenging Uba Sani’s victory, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results.

Adamu, popularly Known as Mr. LA, in the petition asked the tribunal to nullify the election of Senator Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declare him (Adamu) the valid winner.

But the Tribunal in a 259-page judgment that lasted two hours, dismissed the case for failure to provide admissible evidences to corroborate the allegations and claims.

According to the tribunal, “the documents submitted are rendered inadmissible because they are not duly signed and certified copy as stipulated by the Evidence Act of 2011.