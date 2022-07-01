From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barnawa branch, Kaduna, has elected V A B Ewuzie Esq as its 5th chairman to champion the affairs of the branch in the next two years.

In his speech shortly after his inauguration, the new chairman noted that no position was contested, hence, all candidates were returned unopposed thereby ensuring the emergence of vibrant, dynamic and highly committed Barmen full of passion and enthusiasm to serve the Branch aimed at achieving the goals and ideals of the branch’s founding fathers who created it in 2015.

“I and other members of the just inaugurated executive officers of our model branch wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our distinguished colleagues for deeming us fit, proper and capable of being elected and inaugurated today as the branch officers to pilot the affairs of the Branch for the next two years,” he said.

Ewuzie told colleagues after taking an oath that he would among other things, discharge his duties as their Chairman faithfully by the NBA Constitution and always in the best interest, integrity and wellbeing of the association.

“That I will not allow my interest to influence my official decisions; I will strive in all circumstances to defend the ethics of the legal profession, the rule of law and the independence of the Bar, and of course the Judiciary.

“I shall handle the affairs of our branch prudently and transparently; I shall run an all-inclusive Bar for all members of the branch and I shall discharge my duties without fear or favour and to the best of my ability. This is my covenant with you”, he vowed.

He however appreciated all the stakeholders in the NBA family, “I most profusely appreciate and commend the indefatigable leader of our Branch, Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, SAN, the 25th President of NBA for the fatherly and supportive roles he has consistently played in our Branch in particular and NBA in general.

“My sincere gratitude and appreciation also go to the immediate past Chairman and members of the Executive Committee of the Branch Abdullahi Yahya, SAN. We are also grateful to the Wole Agunbiade, SAN-led Election Committee for strictly observing the provisions of the NBA uniform bye-laws in conducting the branch elections.”

Other elected members of the Ewuzie led-executive include Ehizojie Imadojemu Esq as Vice Chairman, Enejor Friday Owoicho Secretary, Anthonia Ali Ojonugwa Àsst Secretary, Abdulwahab Raji Treasurer, Dashe Zwannap Longbap Financial Secretary, Chioma Davis Williams Social Secretary, Muktar Ali Jalomi Esq. Welfare Secretary, Victor Fredrick Esq Publicity Secretary and Jacob Dauda Amangwai Esq as Provost.

