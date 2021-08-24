From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two personnel and the abduction of one other when bandits compromised the security architecture of the military institution located in Afaka, Igabi local government area, Kaduna, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The institution is located within the same geographical location in Igabi local government with the School of Forestry Mechanisation and Airport quarters where scores were abducted and later released after handsome ransoms were paid in tranches a few months ago.

Confirming the unfortunate development via a release in Kaduna, the Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, said combined military personnel have been on the trail of the invaders to rescue the abductee and bring the bandits to book.

According to the NDA Spokesman, “the security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area to track them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy.

“We assure the public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued”, he said.

However, details (names and ranks) of the fallen heroes and that of the abductee were not included in the statement by the Academy which may be a part of the military protocols to brief the affected families before making such public.