The Kaduna directorate of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Monday began the training of 638 youth, women on various vocational skills, to address high unemployment rate in the state.

The NDE also disbursed equipment loans to 11 beneficiaries, who had undergone training with the directorate as resettlement, in order to start up their businesses.

The 638 participants would be trained under the NDE’s Basic National Open apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced National Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) and Quick fix demand driven skills.

Mrs Victoria Williams-Dada, the acting NDE state coordinator, stated that 460 participants would benefit from the B-NOAS training, while 138 would be trained under A-NOAS and 40 others under the Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills.

She explained that beneficiaries of the resettlement equipment were selected from the past (B-NOAS) graduands, who had undergone training in various skills.

“Today, these youths are being provided with equipment to enable them start their own businesses. I urge you to make judicious use of the equipment given to you so that you can employ other youths.

” Following the increasing rate of youth unemployment, the B-NOAS, A-NOAS and Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills of the NDE was put in place for training unemployed persons, especially youths and women, in various vocational trades”, she said.

Williams-Dada explained that the aim of the training was to equip youths and women with marketable and functional skills to enable them secure either wage or self -employment.

Earlier, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo the Director General of the NDE, represented by Ibrahim Sulaiman, head, North-West zone, urged the participants to take their training seriously.

He also urged the resettlement beneficiaries to make good use of their working equipment, adding that officials of the NDE would continue to mentor them to ensure they achieve success.

In his remark, Mal. Isah Abdu, the director, Vocational Skills Development (VSD) department, represented by Mr. Charles Aye, urged participants to exhibit their best manners during the training.

He advised them to help create employment and contribute towards the economy of their family, state and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries have commended the NDE for the resettlement and promised to use the equipment for business.

Maryam Ibrahim, a fashion designer, said she received a sewing machine, pressing iron, mannequin and other sewing materials to kick start her fashion business.

“I will make sure I empower other youth and train them on the skill, so that they can be self reliant “, she said.

Similarly, Yusuf Abubakar, who received electricity installation kits, expressed his joy, saying that he would make use of the opportunity he got through the NDE to empower himself and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment disbursed included that of Carpentry, Fashion design, Electrical installation, Computer operation, Phone repairs, Plumbing and Barbing. (NAN)