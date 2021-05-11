From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Tuesday that its men seized 1,721.508 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and arrested 89 suspects between January and second week of May 2021.

Briefing reporters at the Command’s headquarters in Kaduna, the State Commander of the Agency, Uche Iyke Samuel, attributed the success to his men at the Command and series of public awareness campaigns on drug use and drug abuse in the state.

According to him, ‘I specifically invited you to intimate you with the month of May breakthroughs during which several seizures of large quantity of Cannabis Sativa we’re made and the owners apprehended by the Command.

‘The May miracle started on the first with an arrest of a suspect with 86.8 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, while the major break-through came on the 7th with the arrest of two suspects with seventeen (17) bags weighing 162.8 kilogrammes of same substance in Kudandan industrial layout Kaduna.

‘The next day being 8th, another person was apprehended with 68.5 kilogrammes at Dutsen-Wai, yet on 9th a suspect with 10.2 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa was apprehended at Kasuwan Magani totaling = 328.1 kilogrammes within the 10 days in May.

‘Between January and May 10,2021, the Command made a seizure of 1.721.508 kilogrammes cannabis sativa and arrests 89 suspects in connection with the seizure.

‘It will interest you to know that the success as recorded was made through the painstaking efforts of the gallant officers of the Command.

‘Series of drug demand activities like public enlightenment and lectures from Secondary and Tertiary Institutions, to Patent Medicine dealers, artisans, market women were carried out to interface with drug reduction activities.

‘During the period, the Command successfully convicted eight (8) persons to various jail terms at the Federal High Court, Kaduna,’ he said.

He highlighted shortage of manpower and lack of logistics most especially operational vehicles for effective patrol of routes through which drugs sneak into the state, coupled with the incessant banditry and kidnapping on our major highways as top challenge hindering the command to do more on its surveillance activities.

The commander used the event to appreciate to appreciate state Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his untiring support to the Command in the provision of logistics including a befitting office accommodation that has contributed to the success so far recorded.

He also thanked sister agencies, media and public for their complimentary roles and assistance in carrying out the Command’s mandate.

He advised drug barons and peddlers to find a legitimate means of business, ‘because the NDLEA will leave no stone unturned towards fighting and control of drug abuse in Kaduna State.’