From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The newly-appointed Medical Director for Federal Neuro Psychiatrist Hospital Barnawa, Kaduna, Professor Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u has assumed office.

She promised to prioritise staff welfare and ensure speedy mental health care delivery.

A statement signed by the Hospital’s Protocol officer cum Public Relations Officer, Usman Haruna Toma, described her as a workaholic who is always time conscious and result oriented.

He said Prof Aishatu Yusha’u is ever ready to serve the mental health of affected individuals, adding that she does not entertain gossip and rumours but will always fact-check issues irrespective of tribe, religion, family or friends.

He informed that the Professor of Psychiatry will maintain an open door policy by ensuring participatory leadership.

On the need to sustain and improve mental health care service delivery, “the new Medical Director has tasked the staff to be punctual on duty post, ensure teamwork with mutual respect, promote a passion for work and uphold professionalism”. The statement said.

Prof Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u is the 5th Medical Director of the hospital since its inception. She took over from Dr David Ewaoda on August 29 who served for one year as the Acting Medical Director after the sudden death of the then substantive Medical Director, Prof Abdulkarim Yusuf Jika, on August 25, 2021.

Prof Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u before her appointment was Chief Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State, and the team leader at the Jos Custodial Center, Correctional Service facility.