From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An NGO, Matron Angelina Ogbole Memorial Foundation, has distributed food items to no fewer than 90 widows of the fallen heroes of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

Distributing the food items to the beneficiaries in Jaji on Wednesday, the Chairperson of the foundation, Mrs Winniefred Ochinyabo, said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the rise in poverty and putting smiles on the faces of widows.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Ochinyabo explained that the foundation drives on the basis of fulfilling its goals to ensure that the widows of the fallen heroes are not totally ignored, especially during a period of festivities that many of them may not be able to afford to put food on their tables.

“We are not saying that this is enough for them but, it would definitely go a long way to help them to put food on their tables during this festive period,” Ochinyabo explained.

Mrs Ochinyabo however, said that the distribution of the food items was also in the spirit of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration to the widows of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, new barracks and its environs.

She added that the gesture was to enhance food nutrition and health standards of the benefitting widows, saying that it is also an attempt to give hope and opportunity to the beneficiaries.

Mrs Ochinyabo further explained that the foundation was named after her late mother, Matron Angelina Ogbole, who she said during her time lived a sacrificial and selfless life; touching the lives of the sick, poor and the needy as a Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

“Beyond what you see that we are given to them today, the foundation also provided them with wrappers. And we keep changing their undergarments and body towels too always,” she said.

Receiving different staple food items, such as rice, chicken, salt, and tomatoes, among other items, one of the beneficiaries, Paulina Andrew, appreciated the gesture of the foundation for its humanitarian service to the widows.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Paulina Andrew said: “We really appreciate the foundation for the show of love to us, especially at this period of festivities.

Though, she said that the foundation has always been of help to the widows for a very long time, and being done irrespective of their status and religion.