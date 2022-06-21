From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship candidate for the 2023 election under the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has frowned at continuous sacking of teachers by the State governor, Nasir El-rufai under the excuse of incompetency.

A statement made available to Reporters, Hunkuyi said the sacking of teachers is anti-people policy, adding that it was tragic if after seven years the governor could not produce competent teachers for the State.

“I noticed with utmost dismay the anti-people policy of Governor Ahmed Nasir El-Rufa’i APC led administration of continuous sacking of primary school teachers in the state under the façade of unending competency tests.

The NNPP wishes to remind the El-Rufa’i led administration that government’s primary responsibility of creating jobs for its citizens, thereby improving their welfare.

“Since the inception of the APC administration, undue and unnecessary priority has been accorded to the malicious and inhumane purging of workers, particularly, those in the most important educational sector (primary school teachers) under the ruse of lack of competence.

“The NNPP views the recent sacking of 2,357 teachers with great concern. It is disgusting that if after seven years, the El-Rufa’i administration has not been able to produce competent teachers for the primary schools in the State, nothing can be more tragic.

“The NNPP reminds the El-Rufa’i led administration that all these sacked workers cannot be said to be completely unemployable. Further down the line, it is the administration’s responsibility to ensure the development of her workforce in the first instance.

“We, therefore, empathize with the sacked National President of NUT, Mr. Amba Audu as well as all the other sacked teachers and civil servants. We implore them to continue to remain calm, while we assure them that this gross injustice shall be reviewed in due time”. The statement said.