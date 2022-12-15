From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Responding to reports of having been sacked by the state working committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Kaduna State chairman of the party, Mr Ben Kure, said he resigned his position.

Kure said he tendered his resignation to the national secretariat of the party since December 6, 2022.

He alleged that the governorship candidate of the party, Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, among other unconstitutional interferences, did not allow him to operate freely for the betterment of the party in the State.

But when contacted, Hunkuyi simply said, “I have no comment”.

Kure was removed on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 following a vote of no confidence passed on him by the State working committee of the NNPP at its meeting and deliberations.

The motion for the removal was moved by zone 3 Vice Chairman, Hosea Baba and seconded by the State organising secretary, Alhaji Sa’ad Idris Kudan.

However, addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kure said, “Having done the best I could, it’s time to move on with my life. My experience with NNPP in Kaduna is regrettable. I do not ever hope to have anything to do with the majority of the state Exco members.

“I, therefore, wish to inform you and all my supporters and associates that I have resigned as the Kaduna State chairman of NNPP and I am no longer a member of the party. I will take a rest, reflect on my political future and inform the public appropriately.

“I wish to inform you that I had forwarded my letter of resignation to the National Secretariat on December 5, 2022 but was persuaded to stay in order to settle all issues amicably.

“We were invited and held a meeting, and last week the national secretariat ordered us to meet and plan for the state rally and solidarity walk under my leadership, but Hunkuyi and his gang refused to comply with the National secretariat directive.

“They have continued to insult my person in the social media, but I refused, based on maturity, to engage them in mudslinging. However, it has gotten to a point where I can no longer tolerate this sort of thing.Let me make it clear that I don’t believe in the candidacy of Hunkuyi for so many reasons.

“He is just there to block chances not really to contest. I am a serious politician and will not align myself with unserious people. When I see a serious candidate I know. There’s no basic political activity by the candidate anywhere in the state”. Kure said.

The immediate past state chairman of the NNPP recalled how he was elected and worked passionately for the party to progress but for the overbearing stance of the state working committee.

“I was democratically elected as Chairman of the state chapter of the party. Since then, we have made efforts to steer the affairs of the party to the best of our ability, to reposition it as a major player in the political affairs of the state.

“Under our watch, the party had nominated candidates to contest for various positions in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, including the Gubernatorial candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, who emerged based on the goodwill of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It may, however, interest you to note that since the nomination of Hunkuyi, the party has remained divided, stalling efforts to engineer any massive mobilisation to woo new members and retain the initial goodwill of the people. This is so largely due to the overbearing nature of which Hunkuyi has been trying to hijack the functions of the office of the state chairman.

“His undemocratic mentality and disregard of respected elders and prominent members of the party in the state have created division in the party, forcing prominent members and elders to either abandon the NNPP or adopt a nonchalant attitude, which is causing the party dearly of its support.

“It is unfortunate that few months to the general elections, the party has remained virtually invisible at a time of heightened campaign and mobilisation of voters. This most unfortunate situation is caused by the manipulative tendencies of Hunkuyi and his gang, who have shown utter disregard for party rules and regulations.

“Since my election as the State Chairman of NNPP, I came in full of passion and enthusiasm to do what is necessary for the success of the party. When I came in, people were trooping in their numbers, showing acceptance of our leadership and the party, seeing it as an alternative platform to bring about the desired change in the affairs of Kaduna State.

“Prior to the primaries, the then Organising Secretary of the party was given the mandate to become the gubernatorial candidate based on understanding with the party’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. There was no room given to compete with him, which, if it was done, we are sure he will not have that ticket.

“There were people who showed interest.However, since his emergence, we began to notice people of goodwill who joined the party absconding without giving us prior notice. Further inquiries showed that they felt they were not safe and had doubts about his ability or character to champion the cause.

“Quite a number of meaningful, responsible citizens who showed interest because of the personality of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, pulled out of the party when Hunkuyi was nominated. It is sad that today, most of those around the governorship candidate have no quality. People of character and substance have refused to identify with him, because of his undemocratic character.

“Three weeks ago, we were to meet and plan a youth walk for Kwankwaso and all NNPP candidates, but Hunkuyi stopped that. Kaduna State is the only state nationwide that did not participate in the advocacy walk. Less than 20 wards took part.All these anti-party activities were reported to the national secretariat and the party leader, but nothing was done. The party has thus, lost the tremendous goodwill it had in the state,” Kure stated.