From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North) has empowered women from his constituency and released start-up capital to enable them to put the newly acquired skills to use.

The senator had launched another skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training and poultry farming programme for women in his Senatorial District between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to a statement from the senator’s Constituency Office in Sabon Gari Local Government Area, the training was the second in a series for women of the area after the first phase was concluded in March.

The first phase of the programme covered women from the eight (8) local councils within his senatorial zone. From the first phase in March, sessions were held at Soba, Sabon Gari and Zaria LGA’s respectively.

According to the statement, the second phase, just like the one before it, gave ample opportunity for the beneficiaries to learn skills in areas like poultry farming, cosmetology and chemical works.

At the end of the training programme, participants were once more empowered with start-up capital by the lawmaker through his Senior Legislative Aide, Adamu Bature Kudan, who also flagged off the programme and presented certificates along with start-up funds.

The senator’s legislative aide also stressed that the event was part of the line-up of empowerment programmes that Senator Kwari has been implementing in his constituency for years, urging the constituents to utilize the resources availed to them accordingly.

