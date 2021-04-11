From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has bestowed on Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) the award of ‘Outstanding Senator’ in the 9th National Assembly, describing the lawmaker as the most ‘media-friendly’ in the North-West.

The Kaduna senator bagged the award during the roundtable discussion on the effects of fake news on governance, organised by seven (7) of the North-West Ssates in Arewa House at the weekend.

The lawmaker, who expressed delight over the award, which was the first of its kind in the history of the union’s North-West Zone, said it was a challenge for him to redouble his legislative efforts.

Senator Sani also pledged to close ranks with the NUJ and other relevant stakeholders in the efforts to initiate bills and laws against the spread of fake news considering its damaging effects on governance and society.

The Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna State Chapter, had honoured the senator with “Icon of Change” award on December 17 last year based on his performance and philanthropy in Northern Nigeria. The award, according to the respected body of lawyers, was due to Senator Sani’s deployment of huge resources to the economic empowerment of underprivileged people in his constituency. The national lawyers’ body periodically honours people with proven records of achievements.

The NUJ award at the North-West Roundtable in Kaduna has been described by observers as an addition to the number of honours bestowed on the lawmaker, who reportedly has 18 bills to his credit in less than two years – with one of them being the first to be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari – the BOFIA Act. The BOFIA Act was a replacement of a 34-year-old obsolete banking law that could not be amended after several attempts by Senate in the past, until the senator initiated the bill for its successful repeal in 2020.

The NUJ also gave out awards as a mark of appreciation to its former ex-officios’ struggle to sustain the tempo of the union’s efforts towards professionalism.

In attendance at the Roundtable was the National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, amongst a host of other dignitaries drawn from the private sector, civil society, other professionals and the political class.