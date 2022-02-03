From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two National officers of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Malam Mohammed Tukur Umar who is the Vice President Zone A and Malam Abdulrasaq Bello who is the

Secretary Zone A have pleaded with the Chief Magistrate Court in Kaduna for extension of time to enable them appear before it as part of defendants in a criminal case brought against them.

The two national officers and three other members of Kaduna State Council of NUJ, Asmau Yawo Halilu, Amos Matthew Ebute and Abdulwaheed Olayinka

Adubi were dragged to court for allegedly breaking into the Secretariat of the Kaduna State NUJ and imposed some officials to run the affairs of the Union on December 16, 2021.

To this end, the immediate past chairman of the Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, Comrade Mordecai Ibrahim (Chairman Electoral/Credentials Committee), and Hajiya Farida Abubakar( newly elected Chairman, Kaduna State NUJ) approached the court to seek redress over alleged criminal occupation of the office of the Kaduna NUJ chairman by 5th defendant, Asmau Yawo Halilu in the case file number KMD/58DC/2021.

However, when the case came up for mention on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before Justice Aliyu Dogara, the Counsel to the two NUJ national officers and three others, Mr. Napoleon Idenala told the court that the first and second defendants were served Court Summons within a short notice, adding that the said NUJ officers resided outside the jurisdiction of the court which made it difficult for them to appear in court.

Mr. Idenala therefore pleaded with the court to give them more time to enable them appear in court by next sitting.

“The first defendant who is the Vice President of Nigeria Union of Journalists is not in court because he lives in Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State.

“The second defendant who is the Secretary of Zone A Nigeria Union of Journalists is not in court because he lives in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“The court summon was placed on NUJ premises along Waff road Kaduna at about 4pm on 31/1/2022. So it is difficult for the first and second defendants to make physical appearance in Court today (Wednesday) from their respective destinations because of the short notice.

“And again because of state of insecurity in the country it is not easy for them to start traveling by road at a short notice, and there is no direct flight connecting their areas to Kaduna to enable them come by air.

“So, we plead with this honourable court to give the first and second defendants more time to appear in court. And we also need enough time to prepare our defence to challenge the competency and jurisdiction of this court to hear the case in the first place.

“My Lordship, I want to say that Journalists are members of one family under NUJ, they are bound to quarrel and reconcile. NUJ is like NBA too. We should look forward to peaceful resolution. But asking for peaceful settlement does not mean a sign of weakness on my side. I am saying this because if NUJ is peaceful everybody will enjoy it” .Mr. Idenala told court.

On his part, Counsel to the Applicants,

Sir Ben Churchill did not object to a new date for the first and second defendants to appear in court, saying, “I have no problem with the appearance of the first and second defendants.Napoleon Idenala is my very good friend and one of the leaders of the NBA in Kaduna”.

The court therefore fixed March 17 2022 for hearing of the case brought before it.

Earlier, the court had in an Exparte Motion placed Order, “Of this Honourable Court permitting the

Complainants/Applicants to serve the Criminal Summons and all

other processes in this case on the Defendants by pasting same on

the Office Secretariat Building in the premises of the Kaduna State

Council of the Nigerian Union Journalists at No.14 General

Mohammadu Buhari Way (Waff Road), Kaduna.

“AN ORDER: of this Honourbale Court in application and exercise of

its mandatory Powers under SECTION 101 OF THE KADUNA

STATE ADMINISTRATION OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE LAW 2017 by

Compelling the attendance and/or bringing in before it, the

persons of the 1st and 2nd Defendants being the Vice President and

Secretary of Zone A of the Nigeria Union of Journalists respectively

and residing outside the Jurisdiction of this Honourable court.

“AN ORDER: of this Honourable Court directing the 1st and 2nd

Defendants to Show Cause why they should not be ordered to enter

into a recognizance with Sureties to maintain or keeping the

required peace in the Kaduna State Council premises of the

Nigeria Union of Journalists and its environ for such a time as this

Honourable Court may deemed it fit to make in the circumstances

of this case.

“AN ORDER: of this Honourable court deeming any Substituted

Service of the Criminal Summons and all other processes effected

in this case as good and sufficient service in the circumstances of

this Application”.