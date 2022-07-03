From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ ), Kaduna State Council, Asmau Yawo Halilu, has called for the introduction of NUJ Inter-state games.

This followed the successful completion of the Council’s Inter-Chapels’ Indoor Games in Kaduna at the weekend.

Asmau made the call in her speech shortly after the presentation of medals and prizes to the winners.

The Sun newspaper Kaduna Reporter, Mr Noah Ebije, of the Correspondents’ Chapel, won a gold medal and other items from the Scrabble game competition.

This was even as the Correspondents’ Chapel emerged as the overall winner of the tournament with two gold and three silver medals, while NNN Chapel came second with two gold and one silver medal.

The State Information came third with one gold medal. The participated Chapels engaged in the following games: Table Tennis, Table Soccer, Scrabble, Ayoo, Ludo and Draft.

According to the NUJ chairman, “Today, winners have emerged and awarded with prizes. This I believe will spur other members to participate in future events.”

She said sports is a major unifier and has immense benefits physically and emotionally.

The Chairman of the Council further explained that the sporting event was to strengthen the existing bond among members of the union.

On his part, the Chairman of the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kaduna state Chapter, Jacob Zango, said that the skills displayed by the Kaduna journalists a signal that the Council can favourably compete with other journalists across the federation.

The Chairman of SWAN who also called for the introduction of NUJ Inter-state games, further explained that the Inter-state games if organised would help to discover talents amongst journalists to represent the nation at international competitions.

He urged the National leadership of the Union to as a matter of urgency set-up a committee for the actualization of the Inter-state games.

” SWAN being an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has the structure across the federation to complement the Union’s effort when necessary,” Kaduna SWAN Chairman said.