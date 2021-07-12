Following his contributions to the development of Eggon town in Eggon local government area of Nasarawa State home and abroad, the Aren of Eggon, HRH, Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, has covered the title of Barayan Eggon on one of his illustrious sons, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kaduna State, Mallam Isah Aliyu Wana.

The NYSC man is among worthy sons and daughters of Eggon to be so honoured and coronated as part of the three days activities celebrating the 40th year anniversary of the traditional father on the throne of his ancestors.

According to the traditional father, the chieftaincy title bestowed on Alhaji Wana and others was to spur them to do more for the Eggon community in terms of human and infrastructural developments.

Responding, Alhaji Bala appreciated the Monarch, search committee and entire people of Eggon land for the honour and promised to always see the good and development of his people and community within his powers.

“I recognise and sincerely appreciate the contributions of our traditional father, Aren of Eggon towards the enviable development at local and national development.

“I also appreciate his passion for harmonious living, encouraging education and entrepreneurship and inspiration to spur many sons and daughters of the land to greater heights.

“Your Royal Highness, other dignitaries here present, invited guests, .y brothers and sisters from our great Eggon, this gesture will spur us to do more as we join hands to move our communities and Nasarawa state as a whole forward”, he said.

Photo: Mal Isah Wana being flanked by corps members shortly after his coronation as Bayaran Eggon, Nasarawa at the weekend

