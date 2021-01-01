From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Over 800 orphans from four orphanage homes in Kaduna on Sunday benefitted as the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani marked his 50th birthday uniquely by reaching out to them through his pet project, the Uba Sani Foundation.

The four orphanage homes which are Ummu Atyam Orphanage home Unguwan Dosa, Adonai Orphanage Home, Barnawa, Naphtali Orphanage Home, Gonin Gora; and Al-Ihsan Orphanage Home, Nasarawa got assorted food items, toiletries, blankets among others.

The lawmaker, who is fast making his mark in the federal legislature said he chose to celebrate his birthday quietly in keeping with the mood of the country in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

To him, “putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged, under-served and vulnerable in our society these challenging and difficult times has become an urgent imperative.

“We cannot claim to love God when we cannot lessen the pains of the needy in our midst”, he stated.

Heads of various orphanage homes visited appreciated the lawmaker for his consistent benevolence while praying for his success at the Senate and his future endeavours.