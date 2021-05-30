From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The 14 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, who were recently abducted by suspected bandits, have regained their freedom with their parents allegedly rejecting planned government reception for the students.

Instead, the parents organised a reception for the students at a hotel in Kaduna city on the grounds that the government did not make efforts for their freedom.

However, when contacted, both the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and the Police spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not pick calls put across to their cell phones respectively to confirm the rejection of the reception by the government.

At the time our correspondent got to the hotel, the students had been dispatched to their various homes.

Some of the parents who were on ground at the hotel premises simply shouted: “We are not happy with the state government because our children were dumped at a farm along Abuja-Kaduna highway, we had to move them by ourselves”.

The students were released yesterday afternoon at a location along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Bandits had attacked the private university on April 21, and abducted a staff and 23 undergraduates.

Five of the students were killed, while one of the remaining 17 abducted student was released in early May.

The student named Attahiru was released after his parents negotiated with the kidnappers and paid a ransom.