From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In his effort to reposition and rejig the Party, the State Chairman and State Working Committee, SWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State Chapter, Hon Felix Hassan Hyat, has approved the appointment of Edward John Auta, as the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the State Chairman.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Abraham Alberah Catoh said, “ Until his appointment, Edward John Auta was the Administration and Human Resource Manager of Kaduna based Invicta FM 98.9, where he served with dignity and utmost professionalism.

“Edward John Auta was is a Historian and Public Affairs Analyst with reasonable experience in broadcasting.

“He is also a committed member of the People’s Democratic Party whose contributions to the growth of the party over the years have been very conspicuous and invaluable.

“He was a member of the Directorate of Media and Publicity of the party’s 2019 Gubernatorial Election Campaign Council, member Committee for the repositioning of the party in Kaduna State in 2021, and also played critical roles in the victory of PDP in the last Local Government Council Elections in Zangon Kataf LGA and the State at large, among others.

“His social media influence is undisputed. He hails from Zonkwa Ward in Zangon Kataf LGA, and is also married with a child.

“Edward is expected to bring his creativity and wealth of experience to bear in this new role as well as the party’s drive to reclaim the state from the retrogressive forces that have thrown the people into unprecedented hardship and widespread insecurity since it came to power in 2015”.