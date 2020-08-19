Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of the Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants of the Kaduna State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over political move by some party members under the cover of a caucus group to deny zone 3 of State Chairmanship seat of the PDP.

The Aspirants claimed that the caucus were planning to disrespect the zoning arrangement of leadership of the party in the forthcoming State congress.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ashafa Waziri, on behalf of other chairmanship aspirants, explained that the zonal arrangement is that Vice Chairmanship seat is zone one, Secretary for zone two, and Chairmanship for zone three.

Waziri said the zonal arrangement must be obeyed in the interest of equity and peace in the party.

He, however, denied that the Aspirants’ stand on zonal did not mean that there is a crack in the party.

‘There is no crack in the party, it is just a struggle for power.’

Waziri expressed the fear that there was something fixing over a meeting slated for Thursday, August 20, by the alleged Caucus group, ‘purportedly for the interest of zone 3 when none of the Aspirants from the zone is invited for the meeting.

‘This desperate strategy of those behind the illegal meeting are displaying a high degree of negligence, mischief and a tinge of ethnocentrism, since they choose not to follow the laid down procedures of the constitution of the PDP.

‘The lack of understanding of the political climate and the character of the majority of the PDP faithful at this material time is worrisome. How can you comprehend a situation where people go around spreading false and malicious stories that the five Aspirants have stepped down from the chairmanship race, when indeed we are all still in the race.

‘We wish to unequivocally state that we are all in the race and none of us has backed out, withdrawn or stepped down. We urge you to discountenance the malicious rumors being spread by enemies of progress that we have stepped down. God willing, we are in the race and will see to the conclusion of this exercise that will culminate in the Congresses, where new officials will be elected to run the affairs of the party.

‘It is pertinent we do mention that no amount of blackmail, mudslinging, propaganda, false and malicious gossips will make any of us back out of the race. If however, reasons call for that, we will return back here and duly inform the press. It’s sad, distressing and unfortunate that a group of people have purportedly called for a meeting in the name of southern Kaduna Zone three, for tomorrow Thursday, 20th August, 2020, without following the constitutionally approved procedures.

‘And from our intelligence report received, the meeting is being orchestrated to illegally endorse a particular candidate and claim it’s the decision of the entire southern Kaduna leadership.

‘We as chairmanship contestants, who are critical stakeholders in the process, were not invited and we have it on good authority that the Hatcher’s of the meeting intend to claim that we have stepped down from the contest and thereafter announce the adoption of a particular candidate.

‘If that happens tomorrow, that will be the height of rascality and impunity, and such acts can only be carried out by disgruntled and undemocratic bunch of desperados with incurable lust to grab power through the back door in the most uncivilized and barbaric manner, via a strange and illegal consensus option, unknown to the constitution of the PDP.

‘Let it be known that we are dealing with a bunch of people who are adorned in false messianic robes seeking to deceive the people with an agenda of love and concern for Zone three, in adopting a consensus candidate.

‘How can an adoption of a consensus candidate be achieved without the other contestants involved in the negotiations?

‘We, therefore, wish to state categorically that we are not party to this orchestrated illegal meeting, because it remains cosmetic, hypocritical and hollow, and unknown to the ideals and principles of the PDP or its constitution that has a clear cut pattern for meetings and who is eligible to convene and those to attend.

‘As long as any meeting of the Southern Senatorial Zone is not conveyed by the highest political office holder in the Zone, and indeed the whole state, in the person of Distinguish Senator Danjuma Tella Laah, such a meeting is illegal and any decision thereafter taken is null and void, and therefore compelled to express our strong reservations on the present state of affairs in our Party in Zone 3 where meetings will be called and the conveners will deliberately exclude the constitutionally recognized leader, Senator DANJUMA Laah.

‘We do not want a factional political leadership to be created in Zone three, as the constitutionally recognized leader of the Zone remains Senator Danjuma Laah and any attempt to ridicule or sideline him will be resisted to the latter. How can a political meeting of Zone three be held without the invitation of the senator? This is just any attempt to create chaos and confusion in our great party.

‘The PDP constitution has provision for the senatorial district executive committee in section 19 (subsection 1 and 2), to be chaired by the State Vice Chairman, also known as the zonal chairman. Unfortunately however, as at today the 19th of August 2020, they are no longer in office as their tenure has expired and have cease to hold office. Therefore the onus now falls on the highest political office holder from the senatorial district by order of protocol and hierarchy, in the person of Senator Danjumah Laah.

‘Kaduna State PDP has never experienced a crisis like the one we saw in the last two years and this is due to poor, divisive, stubborn and retrogressive leadership.

‘Therefore, the need to make a change is very pertinent and imperative. We shall follow all the laid down rules of the constitution of the party in achieving this aim, so help us God.

‘We will like to use this medium to welcome the Chairman and Secretary of the Caretaker committee to Kaduna State, wishing them a successful, eventful and memorable stay in the liberal state and center of learning.

‘We know their pedigree as men of honor and integrity and wish to urge and advice them to be firm, resolute and decisive while administering the affairs of the party, and to ensure that fairness, justice and equity remains their watchword as we inch towards the Congresses and be an impartial umpire.

‘We the five out of six Like minded aspirants, offer our hand of fellowship and partnership to them as they steer the affairs of our great party and assure them of our full support in ensuring their assignment is executed excellently well and we are ready to partner with the Care Taker Committee (CTC) Chairman, Secretary, their co-members, our revered Party Leaders and Elders in ensuring a successful and rancor free congresses.

‘We are resolute, determined and focused to see to the peaceful and logical conclusion of the congresses and will not be distracted.

‘Once again, be assured that we are all still in the race for the chairmanship contest of our party and if for any reason at all anyone of us is stepping down from the race, it will definitely be for someone from this forum and not for any aspirant who’s not a member of this “Progressive Like Minded Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants”.’

There are six chairmanship contestants for the state party chairmanship and four out of the six contestants under the auspices of the “Forum of State Chairmanship Contestants”, namely: Chief Abubakar Gaiya Haruna, Hon Bulus Kajang, Hon Ado Dogo Audu and Hon Ashafa Waziri were at the press briefing.