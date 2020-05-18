Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Hassan Hyet, has said that the party has concluded arrangement to drag before its disciplinary committee seven of its suspended members.

Hyet, however, regretted that the embattled members were decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that ‘they left APC because of crisis, and now they are bringing the crisis into our great party so that peace can elude us, but they will never succeed.’

One of the party’s gubernatorial aspirants in the 2019 election, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and six others were penultimate Saturday suspended from the party for alleged ‘anti-party activities in line with the provision of the party constitution as provided in Section 57(3) 2017, as amended.’

In an interview with reporters 72 hours after the suspension notice, Hyet had said the next line of action would be for the suspended members to face a disciplinary committee as, according to him, the party ‘cannot suspend them indefinitely; they have to face the committee within one month in line with the Constitution of the party.’

The state party chairman said the action was not personal nor sentimental, adding that every action taken was for the progress and good of the party.

Asked how the got to know about the alleged ‘anti-party activities’ of the suspended members, Hyet said investigations were carried out at the ward and local government levels based on petitions from those districts.

Denying the speculation that the suspensions had something to do with plans to remove him from office as state chairman, Hyet said: ‘I defeated an incumbent chairman in an election to become chairman, so if I am defeated or removed it will be nothing new, and moreover God gives power to whom He wishes.’

The party members suspended are Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon Hashim Garba (Kubau Local Government), Dr Mato Dogara (Lere Local Government) and Ibrahim Lazuru (Lere Local Government).

Others are Dr John Danfulani (Kachia Local Government), Lawal Imam Adamu (Soba Local Government) and Ubale Salmanduna (Zaria Local Government).