Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State, Mr. Hassan Hyet has said the party has concluded arrangements to drag seven of its members recently suspended before its disciplinary committee.

Hyet, however, regretted that the embattled members were defectors from All Progressive Congress (APC), noting that, “they left APC because of crisis, and now they are bringing the crisis into our great party so that peace can elude us, but they will never succeed”

One of the party’s gubernatorial aspirants in 2019 election, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and six others were penultimate Saturday suspended from the party for alleged “anti-party activities in line with the provision of the party constitution as provided in Section 57(3) 2017, as amended”

Also suspended are Hashim Garba from Kubau Local Government; Dr. Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government; Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government; Dr. John Danfulani, Kachia Local Government; Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government and Ubale Salmanduna, Zaria Local Government.

The state chairman said the next line of action was for the suspended members to face the disciplinary committee because, “we cannot suspend them indefinitely, they have to face the committee within one month in line with the constitution of the party.

Hyet said the action was not personal nor sentimental, adding that every action taken was for the progress and good of the party.

Asked how 0PDP got to know about the alleged anti party activities of the suspended members, the party chairman said investigations were carried out at the ward and local government levels based on petitions. He also denied the speculation that the action of the suspended members had something to do with plans to remove him from office as the State chairman saying, “I defeated an incumbent chairman in an election to become chairman, so if am defeated or removed, it will be nothing new, and moreover God gives power to whom He wishes”.